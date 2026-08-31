Today Gold Prices in Pakistan – 31 August 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs467,936 after a massive drop in international bullion prices. The decline was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which decreased by Rs12,946 to Rs401,179.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Category Rate 24K Gold – 1 Tola Rs467,936 24K Gold – 10 Grams Rs401,179 22K Gold – 1 Tola Rs426,250 21K Gold – 1 Tola Rs406,875

International Gold Prices

The decline in Pakistan followed a major correction in the global gold market. International gold prices dropped $151 per ounce to $4,454, putting downward pressure on domestic bullion rates.

Gold prices in Pakistan are closely linked to international bullion prices, meaning significant movements in global markets are generally reflected in local rates.

Silver Price Also Drops

Silver also recorded a decline in the domestic market. Its price decreased by Rs397 per tola, bringing the latest rate to Rs7,112 per tola.

Lahore Gold Market Rates

Category Rate Piece Rs465,000 / Rs464,000 Pathoor Rs459,500 / Rs457,500 22K Gold Rs426,250 21K Gold Rs406,875 Tezabi – Sell Rs7,150 KG Bar – Sell Rs7,200

The weekend decline represents a notable correction from the elevated gold prices seen recently. Market participants are now monitoring international bullion prices for further direction, as additional movements in global gold prices could influence rates in Pakistan.