Yashma Gill sets pulses racing in stunning new shoot

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Yashma Gill has once again caught the attention of fans after sharing a series of striking photographs from her latest shoot on Instagram.

For the Sunday Icons Awards, Gill opted for an elegant black satin gown. The floor-length outfit featured a sleek, understated neckline, while dramatic ice-blue sleeves added a bold contrast and gave the overall look a distinctive, fashion-forward touch.

Her latest pictures quickly drew praise from fans and fellow celebrities, with admirers taking to the comments to compliment her appearance and describe her as “absolutely gorgeous.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

Gill has built a strong presence in Pakistan’s television industry through a variety of roles.

She began her acting career with Meri Saheli Meri Bhabi and later appeared in dramas including Qurban, Kab Mere Kehlaoge, Alif, Pyar Ke Sadqay and Bebaak. Her performance as Wafa in Bebaak became one of her more recognisable roles.