Ali Zafar shares his views about PSL anthem Tayyar Hain
12:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
Ali Zafar shares his views about PSL anthem Tayyar Hain
LAHORE - The popular Pakistani singer cum actor Ali Zafar on Thursday (yesterday) urged his fans to "remain equally appreciable towards efforts by all other artists", as the anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 faced criticism following its release.

The Teefa In Trouble movie star took to social media after cricket fans said that they missed him after listening to Tayyar Hain.

Ali Zafar, who sang PSL's iconic Seeti Bajay Ge song in the first edition of the T20 league, took to Twitter and wrote: "As much as I am thankful for your love and support always, I would urge you all to remain equally appreciable towards efforts by all other artists. We are all one big family. So is PSL. It belongs to Pakistan and so does our music."

Let's have a look at some of the reactions to Ali's post:

Vocals lend by Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rashid and Asim Azhar, "Tayyar Hain" celebrates the homecoming of the T20 league.

Have anything to add to the story? Comment below.

Ali Zafar shares his views about PSL anthem Tayyar Hain
12:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2020

