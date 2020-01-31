Ali Zafar shares his views about PSL anthem Tayyar Hain

LAHORE - The popular Pakistani singer cum actor Ali Zafar on Thursday (yesterday) urged his fans to "remain equally appreciable towards efforts by all other artists", as the anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 faced criticism following its release.

The Teefa In Trouble movie star took to social media after cricket fans said that they missed him after listening to Tayyar Hain.

Ali Zafar, who sang PSL's iconic Seeti Bajay Ge song in the first edition of the T20 league, took to Twitter and wrote: "As much as I am thankful for your love and support always, I would urge you all to remain equally appreciable towards efforts by all other artists. We are all one big family. So is PSL. It belongs to Pakistan and so does our music."

Let's have a look at some of the reactions to Ali's post:

But still no one can beat you! nothing can beat "phir seeti bajaygi" that's it! — Ambreen (@Ambreenriaz_) January 30, 2020

Love u ❤Ur right but we will appreciate there work if they are good at it but they disappointed us n like i say nobody can match ur class #AliZafar 💞🌷 — Lalas\0/Dheet Fan💞🌷 (@DheetFan) January 30, 2020

But we need you to sing anthem plsss@AliZafarsays — kinza ❤ (@Habina87275546) January 30, 2020

I was waiting for this tweet i knew this will come💟 more love to you bro — Ali Raza (@IamAliRC) January 30, 2020

Such a sweet message! We will try to support other singers! ❤ — ⭐⭐Sarah_Khan23❤❤ (@Zafar_Tigerian) January 30, 2020

Vocals lend by Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rashid and Asim Azhar, "Tayyar Hain" celebrates the homecoming of the T20 league.

