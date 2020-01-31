Three real brothers among 4 dead after car hits truck in Gujar Khan
01:04 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
GOJAR KHAN - At least four people including three real brothers were killed on the spot after their speeding car they were traveling hit a heavy truck from behind near Gujar Khan on Friday.
As per media reports, the accident occurred at G T Road when a speedy Car collided with a truck standing alongside the road and overturned on the road, in a result four persons killed.
The bodies were immediately shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, the incident also created traffic congestion on G T Road.
