Suhaee Abro goes bald for Hollywood film ‘The Window’

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani actress Suhaee Abro shaved her head for debut in Hollywood film The Window. According to details, the actress has thanked everyone for their support on the social networking website.

“I got my head shaved. I recently finished filming the film The Window, where my character’s requirement was to have certain kind of hair that led to eventually shaving it all off,“ Sohai wrote on Instagram sharing her daring experience of shaving her head with fans.

“I was definitely a little nervous about it but I decided to accept it and embrace it. I don’t plan on hiding it in fact I’m happy to explore this, whole new world without hair,” She added.

“A big thanks to my co-star Faran Tahir @faran.tahir for not only shaving my head for me so gently and lovingly but also helping me face my fears and motivating me to explore this side of me. Including the rest of the team, our lovely directors, assistant directors, makeup artists etc who gave me the moral support I needed not only to shave my head but in my character which has to be one of the most difficult ones I’ve done so far,” Sohaee concluded her post thanking her costar and the entire team of the film.

Suhaee is performing a lead role in the movie while other Pakistani artists including Faisal Qureshi, Sami Khan and Faran Zahir will also be seen in the film.

