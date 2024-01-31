Search

Immigration

Iranian pilgrims set to arrive in Saudi Arabia for Umrah, Hajj after long gap

Web Desk
06:56 PM | 31 Jan, 2024
Iranian pilgrims set to arrive in Saudi Arabia for Umrah, Hajj after long gap

TEHRAN - Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed, for one more time, to resume Hajj and Umrah flights between the two countries. 

The Iranian foreign minister confirmed on Wednesday that following an agreement between the two countries, Umrah and Hajj flights would be resumed as cooperation has begun on the matter.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian detailed after a cabinet meeting that the government inked an agreement with the Saudi side regarding the cooperation agreement between the Iranian and Saudi civil aviation organizations given the fact that for around eight years, Umrah and Hajj had been suspended.

"There were technical discussions about the restoration of flights based on the new agreement, which was the most important technical issue between us," he was quoted as saying by Mehr News agency.

The minister further noted that recently a delegation from the Saudi Arabian Aviation Organization visited Iran and completed their technical discussions according to the routine procedure. He also confirmed that he will establish a telephonic contact with his Saudi counterpart to review the latest situation together. 

"The Saudi authorities transparently told us that they have given the necessary instructions to resolve this technical problem and that the work is on the right track," he added. 

The Umrah flights between the two countries were set to resume in December; however, the plan again came to a halt for 'technical disagreements'.

This resumption of Umrah and Hajj flights marks a significant moment following the re-establishment of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March 2023. The pilgrimage had ceased in 2015, a year before the two nations severed diplomatic relations.

The controversy between the two countries was the 2015 Hajj stampede which escalated tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran due to the deaths of Iranian pilgrims. Iranian leaders accused Saudi authorities of being responsible for the disaster that led to a death toll of about 2,000 pilgrims including over 400 Iranians.

When the resumption of flights was confirmed last month, Iranian authorities said that there was potential of sending between 800,000 to one million pilgrims annually if conditions align favorably and requisite cooperation is extended.

The China-mediated negotiations between the two countries are now bearing fruit and the resumption of the Umrah, Hajj is a step in the same direction. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

01:25 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Britishers to leave France after 90 days as court rejects long-term ...

10:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Saudi Arabia allows marriage ceremonies at Grand Mosque, Masjid Nabawi

09:36 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Free Hajj for senior citizens of Pakistan, confirms Sindh Governor

12:49 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

UAE resumes issuance of work permits for Pakistan after suspension

10:06 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Canadian court set to decide ban against adoptions from Pakistan: ...

06:10 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Hajj 2024: Saudi Arabia announces arrival date of pilgrims

Immigration

06:41 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Oman Air cancels flights to Islamabad, Lahore but adds another city ...

10:21 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Thailand goes completely visa free but for this country: Details ...

10:36 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Passenger opens emergency exit, gets praise from fellow flyers

03:20 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Children’s strollers banned in Grand Mosque's area: Details inside

02:30 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan wins big at Travel and Adventure Show: Details inside

11:30 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Punjab signs MoU for sending manpower to Canada: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

06:56 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Iranian pilgrims set to arrive in Saudi Arabia for Umrah, Hajj after long gap

Gold & Silver Rate

02:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.7 281.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.74 744.74
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.78 908.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 320.59 323.09
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:25 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 31, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: