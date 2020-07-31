PTA further extends deadline for VPNs registration

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday announced another extension in the deadline for businesses and the public to register their Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) with the authority.

The authority has asked users to register their VPNs till September 30, 2020.

The extension has been made on the recommendations of the Ministry of IT, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA).

"Legitimate VPN users are requested to approach their internet service provider for initiating VPN registration process," said PTA.

Users can send in their inquiries to the authority at ipreport@pta.gov.pk.

Earlier, PTA had provided an opportunity for VPN registration till July 31, which is expiring today.

In June, it had said that the exercise is "being undertaken to promote legal #ICT services/business in Pakistan and safety of telecom users".

It added that "appropriate registration is required from PTA for any mode communication in which communication becomes hidden or encrypted".