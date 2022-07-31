Pakistani tribal elders in Kabul after clerics fail to soften hardcore TTP militants

KABUL – Another Pakistani delegation has arrived in the Afghan capital for peace talks with the banned terrorist group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The development comes days after a group of top Pakistani clerics failed to woo the militant group to shun violence against the state of Pakistan.

Reports in local media said a 17-member delegation of tribal elders reached the neighbouring country on Saturday in another bid to convince the militants to lay down arms.

The delegation led by Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, special assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, visited Kabul to advance the peace talks between Islamabad and the terror group.

They include local parliamentarians, who will stay in the war-torn country for four days to push their narrative as TTP leadership refuses to budge in the absence of concrete assurances from Islamabad.

The visiting members also called on officials of the Afghan Interim Government in which tribal elders also called for opening girls' schools and colleges in Afghanistan.

Maulana Tayyab of the delegation told the local that their meetings went well and they were quite optimistic about the success of the peace talks.

Earlier in June, another Jirga members had visited the neighbouring country to move the peace talks forward with the terrorist organisation.

TTP continues demanding Pakistan to enforce Islamic law while their key demand for peace talks is the revocation of the FATA merger.

The recent development comes a month after the militant group prolonged its cease-fire with Pakistan for an indefinite period. TTP previously accused Pakistani forces of violating the ceasefire by conducting raids in the northwestern region.

The terror outfit has carried out some of the deadliest attacks in the South Asian country, targeting politicians, civilians, and armed forces with suicide bombings, targeted killings, and other forms of attacks.

TTP, also known for the attack on Army Public school in Peshawar, in which more than 140 people were martyred, mostly school-going children.

The attacks from banned organisation earlier dropped after Pakistan Army conducted military operation in 2014 that pushed the militants out North Waziristan district, however attacks were continued to take place after Afghan Taliban seize Kabul.