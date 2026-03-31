Hamza Abbasi’s Sister Dr Fazeels gets Interim Bail in Money Laundering Case

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court on Tuesday restored interim bail for Dr. Fazeela Abbasi, the celebrity dermatologist and sister of Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, in high-profile money laundering case.

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan granted bail against a surety of Rs100,000 and directed Dr. Fazeela Abbasi to approach the trial court for further proceedings. The accused appeared in court alongside her lawyer, Naeem Bukhari, who told the court that she had appeared three times previously, missed one appearance, and submitted a three-day medical certificate, which had previously led to the cancellation of her bail.

The allegations against Dr. Fazeela Abbasi are serious as she is facing probe after Rs25 billion were deposited across 22 bank accounts in her name and were later transferred to UAE and US. Authorities have confirmed that the sources of these enormous funds remain unclear.

Amid controversy, Hamza Abbasi publicly distanced himself from the investigation, insisting that his name not be linked to the case. He emphasized that his sister is a highly successful professional and that, while he stands by her as a brother, he has no involvement in her legal or professional matters.