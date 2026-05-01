Trump announces 25pc tariff on European car and truck imports

US President Donald Trump has announced an increase in tariffs on cars and trucks imported from European Union to 25 percent.

In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the European Union is not complying with its agreed trade commitments, adding that the higher tariffs on European vehicles will take effect next week.

He said vehicles manufactured by EU companies inside the United States would not face any tariffs.

Trump also claimed that several automobile and truck manufacturing plants are currently under construction in the U.S., with investments exceeding $100 billion, describing it as a record level of investment.

He added that these factories will employ American workers and will begin operations soon, saying the scale of industrial activity currently underway in the U.S. is unprecedented.