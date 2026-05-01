Fiza Ali faces heat over Labour Day show

Pakistani actress and television host Fiza Ali has once again become the center of debate on social media, this time over a special program she hosted on Labour Day.

On May 1, Fiza Ali invited workers from different professions to her show to pay tribute to their services. During the program, she was also seen holding a shovel and recording a special video reel alongside laborers, praising the contribution of the working class.

Although the program was intended as a tribute to workers, many social media users criticized it as an attempt to gain attention. Critics argued that instead of presenting workers as respected guests, they were portrayed in a way that gave the impression the show was produced mainly for ratings and online views.

One user commented that it would have been better to invite the workers with dignity and respect rather than use them for social media content. Another sarcastically remarked that Fiza Ali seems to know very well how to create content that attracts attention.

Several users also said that if the real aim was to recognize the services of workers, the tribute should have been presented in a more serious and respectful manner. While the video drew attention from some fans, it also sparked strong criticism, reigniting debate on social media over her style of presentation.