School Classes to start at 7:30 am from April; Check New Timings

PESHAWAR – Schools enjoyed almost three weeks holidays in March, and its time for juniors to get ready for physical classes as all educational orgainsations are reopening from April 1 Wednesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government unveiled new timetable for schools across the region. Starting immediately, primary schools will open their doors at 7:30 a.m. and close at 1:35 p.m, changing daily routine of students.

The new schedule goes beyond academics as school assemblies are now mandatory for moral training, student speeches, and interactive activities, aiming to instill strong ethical values from an early age.

Along with new timings, all schools are instructed to host weekly “Bazm-e-Adab” (literary session) on the last working day of each week, followed by the final three periods dedicated to staff meetings and completion of school registers.

The notification also addresses teacher shortages: in cases of absence or long-term leave, school heads and subject specialists will step in to conduct classes, ensuring no disruption in learning.

District Education Officers have been given strict orders to enforce full compliance with the new timetable, signaling a major push toward discipline, moral education, and cultural enrichment across KP’s public schools.