Enduring peace in South Asia hinges on resolving long-pending issues: COAS

RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Command & Staff College (C&SC), Quetta today (Monday) and addressed officers and faculty of Command & Staff College.

According to the details, COAS has addressed staff course-2020/21, focused on professional matters, internal & external security situations, and matters concerning the regional security environment.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS emphasized Pakistan’s resolve and determination to confront the global phenomenon of terrorism by adopting the whole of Nation approach.

COAS said that the future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on the ability to resolve long pending issues within the region.

This can be complemented through meaningful international support and the will to take on complex challenges.

Focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic, COAS said that Pakistan Army along with other state institutions will do all to mitigate the challenges faced by the people of Pakistan. Only a cohesive national effort shall take Pakistan to progress and prosperity, COAS said.

Earlier on arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps, and Major General Amer Ahsan Nawaz, Commandant Command & Staff College.