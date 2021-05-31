PM Imran, UAE Crown Prince discuss bilateral ties in phone call
Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
The two leaders reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between the two countries and discussed ways to further cement and diversify bilateral ties.
Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed his appreciation for UAE’s cooperation and steadfast support including at multilateral fora.
The Prime Minister underscored the importance of responsible withdrawal and steady progress by the Afghan parties towards a political solution.
Both leaders welcomed efforts to enhance collaboration in COVID-19 vaccine production and in the field of Information Technology.
It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.
