08:21 AM | 31 May, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on May 31, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on May 31, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 198.25 200.25
Euro EUR 213 215
UK Pound Sterling GBP 251 253.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 53 54
Saudi Riyal SAR 52 53
Australian Dollar AUD 142 144
Bahrain Dinar BHD 538.29 542.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 154 156
China Yuan CNY 23.5 23.75
Danish Krone DKK 29.21 29.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 25.79 26.14
Indian Rupee INR 2.61 2.69
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.6
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 659.92 664.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.22 46.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 132.24 133.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.39 21.69
Omani Riyal OMR 526.39 530.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 55.6 56.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 142 144
Swedish Korona SEK 20.7 21
Swiss Franc CHF 211.42 213.17
Thai Bhat THB 5.92 6.02

