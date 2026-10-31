US orders staff, their families to leave Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

RIYADH – The United States has directed its non-emergency government personnel and their family members stationed in Saudi Arabia to leave the country amid growing security concerns and fears of escalating regional tensions.

The decision comes amid reported Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and concerns that the security situation in the region could deteriorate further.

According to the report, the US Embassy in Riyadh issued a security alert for American diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia, warning about continued threats posed by Iran-backed Houthi forces.

The alert stated that Houthi operations against Saudi Arabia have included attacks targeting civilian airports and other critical infrastructure.

It further warned that these attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries, while also causing significant disruption to air travel.

The US Embassy cautioned that the ongoing tensions could rapidly expand beyond their current scope, potentially creating further security risks.

In addition to ordering non-emergency personnel and their families to depart, the embassy issued further instructions to American government employees remaining in Saudi Arabia.

According to the security advisory, US officials must obtain approval from their mission chief before using any airport in Saudi Arabia following Houthi attacks.

American personnel have also been instructed to exercise extreme caution while travelling within the country.