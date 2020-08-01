Coronavirus — Kuwait bans flights to 31 ‘high risk’ countries including Pakistan

KUWAIT CITY – Kuwait has imposed a ban on commercial flights to 31 countries, including Pakistan, considered as 'high risk' due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Announcing th ban on Saturday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that the restrictions will remain effective till further notice.

India, Egypt, the Philippines, Lebanon and Sri Lanka, China, Iran, Italy, Iran, Brazil and Mexico are included in the list.

The country in the Middle East imposed the ban the same day it started resuming commercial flights partially. The authorities have said Kuwait International Airport would operate at about 30 per cent capacity from Saturday, adding that the flights will be increased gradually.

With nearl 67,000 COVID-19 cases and 400 deaths, Kuwait launched five-phase plane in June to lift restrictions imposed to control the spread of the deadly virus.