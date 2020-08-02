Sindh CM grants special remission for prisoners
Web Desk
09:19 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
Sindh CM grants special remission for prisoners
Share

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has granted 90 days remission to the prisoners on the occasion of Eid-ul -Azha and Independence Day.

A notification in this regard has been issued, the Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The remission will not be applicable to the inmates involved in heinous crimes including terrorism, those convicted in murders and involved in anti-state activities and kidnapping for ransom.

More From This Category
Sindh CM grants special remission for prisoners
09:19 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
Pakistan, Turkey to stay in close contact on all ...
08:38 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
Coronavirus — Kuwait bans flights to 31 ‘high ...
11:03 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Eidul Azha — CM Sindh grants 90 days special ...
09:46 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
COAS Bajwa visits troops along LoC on Eid day, ...
05:54 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Chinese defence attaché visits ISPR to ...
05:15 PM | 1 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Ertuğrul' stars Engin Altan Düzyatan & Esra Bilgic wish Eid Mubarik to Pakistan
04:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr