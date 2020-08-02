Sindh CM grants special remission for prisoners
09:19 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has granted 90 days remission to the prisoners on the occasion of Eid-ul -Azha and Independence Day.
A notification in this regard has been issued, the Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.
The remission will not be applicable to the inmates involved in heinous crimes including terrorism, those convicted in murders and involved in anti-state activities and kidnapping for ransom.
