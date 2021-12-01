Covid-19: Pakistan reports 414 new infections, 9 deaths in a day
Web Desk
09:33 AM | 1 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD − At least 9 people died of the novel disease while 414 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,737 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,285,254.

Pakistan conducted a total of 42,381 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.97 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 896. Around 118 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,242,354.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 14,163.

As many as 475,820 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,185 in Punjab, 180,075 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,722 in Islamabad, 33,484 in Balochistan, 34,556 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,412 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,027 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,621 in Sindh, 5,846 in KP, 955 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 360 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

