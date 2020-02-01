Pakistan set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day next week

ISLAMABAD – Arrangements are being set in place across Pakistan to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday next to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the outstanding dispute.

In the federal capital, banners highlighting the plight of Kashmiris and portraits of Kashmiri leadership have been erected on all the important roads including the constitution avenue to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in August last year in total breach of all international laws and since then has imposed an indefinite curfew and cut off all communications links there.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed across the country on Wednesday to express complete solidarity with innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

In a statement today, he said a number of programmes would be organised at divisional, district and tehsil level in Punjab with regard to the Kashmir Day.

He said Kashmiri brethren are not alone in their just cause of freedom and the entire Pakistani nation stands by them.