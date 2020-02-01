Pakistan set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day next week
Web Desk
07:55 PM | 1 Feb, 2020
Pakistan set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day next week
Share

ISLAMABAD – Arrangements are being set in place across Pakistan to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday next to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the outstanding dispute. 

In the federal capital, banners highlighting the plight of Kashmiris and portraits of Kashmiri leadership have been erected on all the important roads including the constitution avenue to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in August last year in total breach  of all international laws  and since then has imposed an indefinite curfew and cut off all communications links there.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed across the country on Wednesday to express complete solidarity with innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

In a statement today, he said a number of programmes would be organised at divisional, district and tehsil level in Punjab with regard to the Kashmir Day.

He said Kashmiri brethren are not alone in their just cause of freedom and the entire Pakistani nation stands by them.

More From This Category
Medical supplies from Pakistan for ...
03:24 PM | 2 Feb, 2020
Pakistani doctor praised for volunteering to ...
02:24 PM | 2 Feb, 2020
Coronavirus death toll crosses 300
02:14 PM | 2 Feb, 2020
Envoy recommends not to evacuate Pakistanis from ...
11:04 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
Pakistan's efforts help cool down middle east ...
10:43 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over fresh LoC ...
12:01 AM | 2 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Peshawar Zalmi becomes first PSL franchise to launch a perfume
09:35 PM | 1 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr