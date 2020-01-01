FBR extends deadline to file tax returns till Jan 31
10:24 AM | 1 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of filing Income Tax Returns till January 31.
According to the notification issued the extension in date of filing Income Tax Returns is January 31, 2020.
“The FBR is pleased to further extend the date of filing of Income Tax Returns up to January 31, 2020", the notification read.
Earlier, the prior deadline for filing Income Tax Returns expired on December 31, 2019.
