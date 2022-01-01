Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 January 2022
08:42 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 January 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 120,900 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 103,700 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 95,060 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs. 110,825.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Karachi PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Islamabad PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Peshawar PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Quetta PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Sialkot PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Attock PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Gujranwala PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Jehlum PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Multan PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Bahawalpur PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Gujrat PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Nawabshah PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Chakwal PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Hyderabad PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Nowshehra PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Sargodha PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Faisalabad PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540
Mirpur PKR 120,900 PKR 1,540

