Search

Immigration

UK set to replace passports with facial recognition at airports

Web Desk
06:52 PM | 1 Jan, 2024
UK set to replace passports with facial recognition at airports

LONDON - The United Kingdom's Home Office has revealed mega plans to make travel frictionless as facial recognition would replace passports at the borders of the kingdom.

In this regard, hi-tech e-gates will be installed at airports of the country which will be so technologically advanced to allow arrivals into the country merely based on facial recognition. 

The deployment of the system would bring the UK at par with top destinations like Dubai which uses facial recognition for around 50 nationalities.

Phil Douglas, the director-general of Border Force, while commenting on the development said he had been “really impressed” by e-gate schemes in Australia and Dubai.

“I had to apply for an electronic travel authorisation in advance and used my smartphone to read the chip in my passport. That sent the image of me in the chip to the Australian authorities. When I arrived in Australia, I didn’t even have to get my passport out of my bag. It is a really interesting concept,” he was quoted as saying by the Times.

In a statement, Phil Douglas expressed the intention to establish an 'intelligent border,' incorporating significantly smoother facial recognition technology than the current system.

Testing for the forthcoming e-gates is scheduled to commence within this year but Mr. Douglas cautioned industry leaders to anticipate a decline in the utilization of traditional passport desks in the coming two to three years as they will be replaced by new technology.

The United Kingdom is revamping its immigration system and actively implementing an electronic travel authorization (ETA) program for incoming foreign travelers arriving in the UK without the necessity of a visa.

Presently operational for Qataris, the program is expected to expand to encompass nationals from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan in future. 

Presently, there exist over 270 e-gates at 15 aerial and rail travel hubs across the UK, all of which necessitate replacement with novel technology leading to enhanced security measures and accelerating the processing of arrivals.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:25 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

E-passports issuance to become mandatory in Pakistan, confirms top ...

01:01 AM | 28 Dec, 2023

Hajj 2024 balloting set for today: Here's the schedule

05:02 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Pakistan's three major airports to install e-gates for swift ...

04:26 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

UAE set to open first brewery this month after amending laws: Details ...

03:21 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

China set to ink visa-free travel agreement with another Asian ...

06:18 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

UK set to discourage legal migration with salary reforms: These are ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:06 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

Senate adopts resolution seeking stricter action against anti-army propaganda

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 1 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 1st January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 1 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 309 for buying and 313 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 01 January 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.4 281.4
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.15
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan – Check out today’s gold price here - 1 January 2024

Gold rate in Pakistan today on first day of the year stands at Rs219,200 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 January 2024

As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.

In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,066 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Karachi PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Islamabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Peshawar PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Sialkot PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Attock PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Gujranwala PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Jehlum PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Multan PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Bahawalpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Gujrat PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Nawabshah PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Chakwal PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: