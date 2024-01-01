Search

Web Desk
07:06 PM | 1 Jan, 2024
Senate adopts resolution seeking stricter action against anti-army propaganda

ISLAMABAD – Senate on Monday adopted a resolution calling for stricter action against any form of harmful and derogatory campaigns directed at the armed forces. 

The resolution, initially proposed by PPP Senator Bahramanad Khan Tangi, initially called for a ten-year disqualification from public office for individuals involved in such negative campaigns.

However, during today's session, Tangi revised the resolution, removing the ten-year disqualification demand and advocating for legal action instead.

The resolution expressed grave concerns about damaging propaganda targeting the armed forces and security agencies across various social media platforms. It emphasized the significant sacrifices made by these entities in combating terrorism and defending the nation's borders. 

The Senate's agenda for the day included various bills to be presented by caretaker ministers, encompassing topics like electronic crimes, criminal laws, constitutional amendments, establishment of institutions, and amendments in professional regulatory bodies.

A prior Senate session on Friday had adjourned due to a lack of quorum, signifying a lack of interest among members in the proceedings. 

Additionally, in the new session's inaugural day on December 27, members had opposed the caretaker government's introduction of bills and ordinances, questioning the necessity of such actions with the impending elections in less than two months.

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 1 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 309 for buying and 313 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 01 January 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.4 281.4
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.15
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan – Check out today’s gold price here - 1 January 2024

Gold rate in Pakistan today on first day of the year stands at Rs219,200 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 January 2024

As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.

In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,066 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Karachi PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Islamabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Peshawar PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Sialkot PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Attock PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Gujranwala PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Jehlum PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Multan PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Bahawalpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Gujrat PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Nawabshah PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Chakwal PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520

