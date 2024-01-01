Senate adopts resolution seeking stricter action against anti-army propaganda

ISLAMABAD – Senate on Monday adopted a resolution calling for stricter action against any form of harmful and derogatory campaigns directed at the armed forces.

The resolution, initially proposed by PPP Senator Bahramanad Khan Tangi, initially called for a ten-year disqualification from public office for individuals involved in such negative campaigns.

However, during today's session, Tangi revised the resolution, removing the ten-year disqualification demand and advocating for legal action instead.

The resolution expressed grave concerns about damaging propaganda targeting the armed forces and security agencies across various social media platforms. It emphasized the significant sacrifices made by these entities in combating terrorism and defending the nation's borders.

The Senate's agenda for the day included various bills to be presented by caretaker ministers, encompassing topics like electronic crimes, criminal laws, constitutional amendments, establishment of institutions, and amendments in professional regulatory bodies.

A prior Senate session on Friday had adjourned due to a lack of quorum, signifying a lack of interest among members in the proceedings.

Additionally, in the new session's inaugural day on December 27, members had opposed the caretaker government's introduction of bills and ordinances, questioning the necessity of such actions with the impending elections in less than two months.