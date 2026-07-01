Abrar Ahmed climbs to No 2 in latest ICC T20I bowling rankings

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed has climbed to second place in the latest ICC T20I bowling rankings, achieving a career-best position.

According to the rankings released on Wednesday, Abrar overtook India’s Varun Chakravarthy with 736 rating points. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan retained the top spot with 753 points.

Among Pakistan’s other T20I bowlers, Mohammad Nawaz is ranked 12th, Salman Mirza 20th, and Shaheen Shah Afridi remains 30th with 602 rating points.

In the T20I batting rankings, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan is the country’s highest-ranked batter at third with 848 rating points. India’s Ishan Kishan has regained the No. 1 position, while compatriot Abhishek Sharma slipped to second.

Other Pakistan batters include Saim Ayub in 40th place, Babar Azam 42nd and T20I captain Salman Ali Agha 44th.

In the T20I all-rounders’ rankings, Saim Ayub remains third, behind Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza in first and India’s Hardik Pandya in second.

In the latest Test batting rankings, Mohammad Rizwan moved up to 18th, while Babar Azam climbed to 19th. Saud Shakeel retained 23rd place, whereas Salman Ali Agha dropped two spots to 28th.

Among Test bowlers, Noman Ali remains Pakistan’s highest-ranked bowler in seventh place. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Abbas each climbed two places to 25th and 26th, respectively.