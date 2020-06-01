Coronavirus — PM Imran urges people to follow SOPs for more ease in lockdown

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the nation to strictly follow the SOPs to control the spread of the coronavirus as the government decided to gradually open more sectors of the economy from lockdown.

Addressing media after conclusion of meeting of National Coordination Committee, he backed to revive the tourism sector saying tourism is one of the areas where restrictions will be relaxed.

The meeting, according to local media, has decided that a complete lockdown will be imposed for two days a week while the timing of shops has not been changed.

Imran Khan said in many areas of Pakistan, tourism thrives only for a few months of the year. He said governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan to prepare SOPs for opening this sector, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said coronavirus is here to stay unless a vaccine is developed to eradicate it. He cautioned that the virus will further spread in the coming days. He said we can live it in better way if people follow the SOPs and precautionary measures all the time.

The premier said services of volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force will be utilized to increase awareness among masses about the pandemic.

Imran Khan assured doctors and paramedics that government will assist them in every possible way while dealing with coronavirus.

The Prime Minister said the government has decided that overseas Pakistanis will be allowed to return to Pakistan and they will be tested for coronavirus. After that they will be allowed to go to their homes and self-quarantine in case they test positive.

He said meeting of National Command and Operation Center is being held on daily basis to closely monitor and take stock of the situation. He said chief minsters and provincial chief secretaries participated in today's meeting.

Imran Khan said Pakistan is facing a different situation than US, Europe and China. He said around 50 million Pakistanis are living under the poverty line and are not able to afford three times meal a day.

He said 25 million people are daily wagers. He said if we include families of these persons, then the figure reaches to 120 million people who could not live without work.

The Prime Minister said lockdown and social distancing slows down the spread of disease. He said we also have to see the condition of our hospitals as they cannot not face the burden of patients.

The Prime Minister said the lockdown has different impacts on people living in luxury and those who are living in slums. Imran Khan said the vulnerable segments of society faced immense difficulties due to lockdown.