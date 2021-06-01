Saba Qamar shares a beautiful memory of late Irrfan Khan
Web Desk
05:54 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Saba Qamar shares a beautiful memory of late Irrfan Khan
Share

A fan and critics’ favourite, Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who wooed the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. 

An actress par excellence, not only has her craft won appreciation in Pakistan, but also in India. Time and again the 37-year-old star has established the potential to breathe life in every character that she plays and her Bollywood debut was no exception either.

Recently, the Cheekh star appeared in the show Ghabrana Mana hai which was hosted by the versatile  Vasay Chaudhary.

Reminiscing a wonderful memory with late Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, Saba made an interesting revelation about Khan giving her Eidi.

Vasay asked Saba about an old Instagram post where she posed with a note to which Saba launched into a beautiful memory from the sets of Hindi Medium. She said, “When I was shooting for Hindi medium in Dehli, Eid-ul Adha came and that was my first Eid when I was away from home. Then I told Irfan that I Want Eidi and this Eidi is given by him and I still have it with me.”

The host asked Saba to share some other memories with Irfan Khan. She responded saying, ” I have amazing memories with him, and I am his fan since childhood. "

On the work front, Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

Saba Qamar to make a comeback with ‘Tumhare ... 05:14 PM | 25 May, 2021

Saba Qamar's comeback has been speculated for quite some time now but the Pakistani superstar is officially returning ...

More From This Category
Dubai residents can get Pakistani mangoes ...
03:09 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Video of Rashid Khan singing 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' ...
02:31 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Areeba Habib and Ekta Kapoor's sweet Instagram ...
02:08 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Minal Khan joins Ahsan Mohsin Ikram at Karachi ...
01:39 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
ISPR set to launch Pakistan's biggest military ...
06:25 PM | 31 May, 2021
Hira Mani's dance video with her brothers goes ...
04:53 PM | 31 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar shares a beautiful memory of late Irrfan Khan
05:54 PM | 1 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr