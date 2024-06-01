Search

Amna Ilyas is all praise for her 'absolute favorite designer'

Web Desk
10:25 PM | 1 Jun, 2024
Amna Ilyas
Source: Instagram

Amna Ilyas is one of Pakistan's bold and beautiful film and television actress and model.

Born October 11, 1987, Amna began her modeling career at the age of 20. A few years later, she shifted her focus from modeling to acting in 2013. She has a strong presence on social media platforms and keeps her fans posted in one way or the other about her personal and professional achievements. 

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she wrote, "One of my absolute favorite designers recently celebrated 30 years of cultivating couture brilliance all over Pakistan and beyond. To have walked the ramp dressed in something he created with such dedication and passion was truly marvelous. 
Sheroo. You have spent each of these thirty years upping the bar and it has been nothing short of inspiring to have walked alongside you through it all. Cheers to a miraculously enchanting night of merriment and couture excellence. May we celebrate more milestones now and always."

