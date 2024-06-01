Amna Ilyas is all praise for her 'absolute favorite designer'

Amna Ilyas is one of Pakistan's bold and beautiful film and television actress and model.
Born October 11, 1987, Amna began her modeling career at the age of 20. A few years later, she shifted her focus from modeling to acting in 2013. She has a strong presence on social media platforms and keeps her fans posted in one way or the other about her personal and professional achievements.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she wrote, "One of my absolute favorite designers recently celebrated 30 years of cultivating couture brilliance all over Pakistan and beyond. To have walked the ramp dressed in something he created with such dedication and passion was truly marvelous.
Sheroo. You have spent each of these thirty years upping the bar and it has been nothing short of inspiring to have walked alongside you through it all. Cheers to a miraculously enchanting night of merriment and couture excellence. May we celebrate more milestones now and always."
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 1, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
