Search

Immigration

Move to Germany even without any job offer: Here's what new opportunity card offers to foreigners

Web Desk
11:21 PM | 1 Jun, 2024
Move to Germany even without any job offer: Here's what new opportunity card offers to foreigners

BERLIN - The government of Germany has finally rolled out the opportunity card or the 'Chancenkarte' which allows foreigners to land in the country even without a job offer.

The opportunity card has come into force from June 1st and allows non-EU workers to look for jobs in Germany as the country faces a severe labor crisis and looks for ways to wrestle with the challenge.

"We are ensuring that workers and skilled workers that our economy has urgently needed for years can come to our country," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Saturday.

As far as the card and the eligibility criteria are concerned, foreigners can apply for the 'Chancenkarte' if they have had at least two years of vocational training or have a university degree recognized by the home country where it was obtained; the applicant's age must be less than 35.

Those interested in the opportunity card must also know German or English. Eligibility for the scheme will be decided based on a points system which will gauge the applicants based on their language skills, professional experience, age, and ties to Germany.

At least six points are required to obtain a card and if an applicant receives a card, they will be able to enter Germany and look for a job for up to a year. Another advantage of the card is that during the job hunt period, participants in the scheme can work up to 20 hours a week in part-time or trial jobs.

The biggest upside of the opportunity card is that it removes the necessity for non-EU residents wanting to work in Germany to present a contract with a German company before being permitted to enter the country.

The development comes as labor crisis in one of Europe's strongest economies has worsened and the country needs at least 4 hundred thousand immigrants each year to keep its firms running and maintain exports.

The shortage of skilled individuals has risen to unprecedented levels as statistics reveal and surveys, companies have admitted that they are facing the heat of labor shortage which was affecting their efficiency as well. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

11:21 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Move to Germany even without any job offer: Here's what new ...

08:12 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Loudspeakers, large tourist groups banned in this Italian city: ...

07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

China announces extension in visa-free stay for Malaysia

07:43 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Here's how to pay UAE visa overstay fine

03:49 PM | 30 May, 2024

Essential Services Act enforced on PIA and here's what it means

03:20 PM | 30 May, 2024

Travel insurance made mandatory for flying to this country: Details ...

Immigration

03:00 PM | 30 May, 2024

Pakistan's first-ever short Hajj package attracts pilgrims, stats ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:21 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Move to Germany even without any job offer: Here's what new opportunity card offers to foreigners

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 1 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 1, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15  280.15 
Euro EUR 299  302 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.48 748.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.57 172.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: