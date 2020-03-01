PSL 2020 – Match 14: Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United in Rawalpindi
Web Desk
05:56 PM | 1 Mar, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Karachi Kings defeated Islamabad United by 5 wickets during a day/night T20 match in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi and captain Shadab Khan had steered Islamabad United to 183 for three with an unbeaten 106-run fourth wicket partnership.

The match started at at 7pm.

The two times PSL winners Islamabad United have an excellent record in the tournament. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have yet to lift the title. In the last four tournaments, the Kings have finished third in 2017 and 2018 and finished fourth in 2016 and 2019.

Shadab Khan (captain), Luke Ronchi (wk), Ahmad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Musa, Rizwan Hussain, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar, Phil Salt, Akif Javed, Dawid Malan, Saif Badar, Ahmed Safi Abdullah

Imad Wasim (captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Aamir Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Ali Khan, Chadwick Walton, Umaid Asif, Mitchell McClenaghan, Awais Zia, Arshad Iqbal

