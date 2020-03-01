Trump hints at meeting with Taliban leaders

WASHINGTON - United States President Donald Trump welcoming the long-awaited peace deal with Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan said that he would soon hold meeting Taliban leadership.

Addressing press conference at the White House, he hoped that the deal would pave way for the end of the long war and withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan.

"We are working on ending a long war and bringing back our troops from Afghanistan," the White House quoted Trump as saying.

He said that Taliban a ready to restore peace but warned of ending the agreement if any violations was committed by them.

Trump further said that neighbouring countries of Afghanistan should play their role for stability in the region after the withdrawal of US forces.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the signing of Doha peace agreement between the United States and Taliban, terming it a step towards securing peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan by ending decades long wars and miseries of Afghan people.

On his twitter account, the prime minister said “We welcome the Doha Accord signed between US & the Taliban. This is the start of a peace & reconciliation process to end decades of war & suffering of the Afghan people. I have always maintained that a pol (political) solution, no matter how complex, is the only meaningful path to peace.”

On Saturday in Doha, the US and Taliban representatives signed a final peace agreement after months of prolonged negotiations in Qatar’s capital that envisages an end to the US longest war in Afghanistan since 2001 after the 9/11 and enabling it to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan gradually.

In his other tweet, the prime minister also urged the parties involved to ensure that spoilers should not frustrate these efforts.

“Now all stakeholders have to ensure that spoilers are kept at bay. My prayers for peace for the Afghan people who have suffered 4 (four) decades of bloodshed,” he added.

The prime minister also reiterated that Pakistan was committed to playing its role in ensuring the agreement to hold and succeed in bringing peace to Afghanistan.