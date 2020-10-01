Indian BSF officer commits suicide in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR - An officer of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) committed suicide in Jammu district of in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir today (Thursday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), a sub-inspector of BSF ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle in a camp in Gajansu area of the Jammu district.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the IIOJK to 472 since January 2007.