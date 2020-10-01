Indian BSF officer commits suicide in IIOJ&K
Web Desk
11:27 AM | 1 Oct, 2020
Indian BSF officer commits suicide in IIOJ&K
Share

SRINAGAR - An officer of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) committed suicide in Jammu district of in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir today (Thursday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), a sub-inspector of BSF ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle in a camp in Gajansu area of the Jammu district.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the IIOJK to 472 since January 2007.

More From This Category
Indian army confirms three soldiers killed by ...
05:15 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
Canada extends COVID-19 travel ban until October ...
11:58 AM | 1 Oct, 2020
Indian BSF officer commits suicide in IIOJ&K
11:27 AM | 1 Oct, 2020
Russia offers to host Nagorno-Karabakh peace ...
11:06 AM | 1 Oct, 2020
“Will you shut up man!” Biden tells Trump at ...
02:51 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Indian court acquits all 32 accused in Babri ...
01:36 PM | 30 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dilip Kumar gets emotional over Pakistan's decision of restoring his ancestral home
05:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr