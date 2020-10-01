Syra Yousaf is rocking the short hair trend in latest pictures
Share
Thinking of going short? You're not the only one.
If you decide you want to try really short hair, Syra Yousaf's current look might be a good place to take inspiration from!
The actor ditched her long locks for a stylish, bouncy bob over the years and we are in love with her hair style. Syra's new look shows us that some hairstyles will never go out of fashion.
The cute cropped look is not just super chic and easy to maintain, but it's perfect according to the current weather.
Sweet. Simple. Stunning. This straight bob is perfect for any occasion and its definitely worth trying!
From Sanam Saeed and Hania Amir to Iqra Aziz, these are just a few celebs who have embraced short hair. Gone are the days when women were scared to chop off their hair as it has become the most trending hairstyle in the world.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Dilip Kumar gets emotional over Pakistan's decision of restoring his ...05:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan lodges protest with India for latest ceasefire violation ...05:57 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- NAB arrests son of PPP's late Amin Fahim for corruption05:54 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- OPPO set to launch OPPO F17 Pro on October 1205:43 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Imran Khan’s ‘selectors’ will have to give answer, says Nawaz ...05:38 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Shaam Idrees introduces his eldest daughter Dua Idrees04:37 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Happy Birthday Naaday Ali, keep making mama proud: Hadiqa Kiani04:12 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Haseena Moin to write a special web-series on breast cancer awareness ...03:46 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020