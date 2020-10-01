Syra Yousaf is rocking the short hair trend in latest pictures

11:45 AM | 1 Oct, 2020
Syra Yousaf is rocking the short hair trend in latest pictures
Thinking of going short? You're not the only one.

If you decide you want to try really short hair, Syra Yousaf's current look might be a good place to take inspiration from! 

💁🏼‍♀️ - - @palwashayousuf

The actor ditched her long locks for a stylish, bouncy bob over the years and we are in love with her hair style. Syra's new look shows us that some hairstyles will never go out of fashion. 

The cute cropped look is not just super chic and easy to maintain, but it's perfect according to the current weather.

Sweet. Simple. Stunning. This straight bob is perfect for any occasion and its definitely worth trying!

From Sanam Saeed and Hania Amir to Iqra Aziz, these are just a few celebs who have embraced short hair. Gone are the days when women were scared to chop off their hair as it has become the most trending hairstyle in the world.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

