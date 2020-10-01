Canada extends COVID-19 travel ban until October 31
Share
TORONTO - Canada has decided to extend the travel ban for foreigners until October 31 imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a tweet today (Thursday), Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement that the existing restrictions on non-US international travel into Canada have been extended until October 31, 2020.
We are extending the existing restrictions on non-U.S. international travel into Canada until October 31, 2020. For more information ⬇️https://t.co/zESXaTXBNj— Bill Blair (@BillBlair) September 30, 2020
The order does not apply to some US nationals, temporary foreign workers approved by the Federal government and other select individuals, including diplomats and flight crews.
The strict quarantine protocols upon entry in Canada will remain in place. As of March 25, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or a prison sentence in the duration of six months.
In March, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced to impose travel restrictions halting the entry of most foreign citizens into the country.
- Dilip Kumar gets emotional over Pakistan's decision of restoring his ...05:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan lodges protest with India for latest ceasefire violation ...05:57 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- NAB arrests son of PPP's late Amin Fahim for corruption05:54 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- OPPO set to launch OPPO F17 Pro on October 1205:43 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Imran Khan’s ‘selectors’ will have to give answer, says Nawaz ...05:38 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Shaam Idrees introduces his eldest daughter Dua Idrees04:37 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Happy Birthday Naaday Ali, keep making mama proud: Hadiqa Kiani04:12 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Haseena Moin to write a special web-series on breast cancer awareness ...03:46 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020