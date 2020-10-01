Canada extends COVID-19 travel ban until October 31
Web Desk
11:58 AM | 1 Oct, 2020
Canada extends COVID-19 travel ban until October 31
Share

TORONTO - Canada has decided to extend the travel ban for foreigners until October 31 imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet today (Thursday), Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement that the existing restrictions on non-US international travel into Canada have been extended until October 31, 2020.

The order does not apply to some US nationals, temporary foreign workers approved by the Federal government and other select individuals, including diplomats and flight crews.

The strict quarantine protocols upon entry in Canada will remain in place. As of March 25, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or a prison sentence in the duration of six months.

In March, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced to impose travel restrictions halting the entry of most foreign citizens into the country.

More From This Category
Indian army confirms three soldiers killed by ...
05:15 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
Canada extends COVID-19 travel ban until October ...
11:58 AM | 1 Oct, 2020
Indian BSF officer commits suicide in IIOJ&K
11:27 AM | 1 Oct, 2020
Russia offers to host Nagorno-Karabakh peace ...
11:06 AM | 1 Oct, 2020
“Will you shut up man!” Biden tells Trump at ...
02:51 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Indian court acquits all 32 accused in Babri ...
01:36 PM | 30 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dilip Kumar gets emotional over Pakistan's decision of restoring his ancestral home
05:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr