Canada extends COVID-19 travel ban until October 31

TORONTO - Canada has decided to extend the travel ban for foreigners until October 31 imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet today (Thursday), Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement that the existing restrictions on non-US international travel into Canada have been extended until October 31, 2020.

We are extending the existing restrictions on non-U.S. international travel into Canada until October 31, 2020. For more information ⬇️https://t.co/zESXaTXBNj — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) September 30, 2020

The order does not apply to some US nationals, temporary foreign workers approved by the Federal government and other select individuals, including diplomats and flight crews.

The strict quarantine protocols upon entry in Canada will remain in place. As of March 25, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or a prison sentence in the duration of six months.

In March, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced to impose travel restrictions halting the entry of most foreign citizens into the country.