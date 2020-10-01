Thoshakhana reference: AC orders to seize Nawaz Sharif’s properties

ISLAMABAD – An Accountability Court on Thursday ordered to seize properties and assets of PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Asghar Ali passed the order after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials submitted complete details of Nawaz Sharif’s assets including cars and banks accounts in the court.

NAB officials told the court that the former Prime Minister owned over 1650 canal agricultural land, Mercedes, Land cruiser and two tractors. He also owned a bungalow in Murree and 102-canal agricultural land in Sheikhupura district.

Nawaz Sharif got a car without any application in 2008 when he was not holding any public office, said the NAB.

Earlier, the court had indicted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-Prime Minister (PM) Yousaf Raza Gillani in Toshakhana reference Nawaz Sharif was declared as proclaimed offender for continuously being absent from the court.

Zardari, Sharif and Gillani were accused of using special gifts given by the foreign dignitaries and not returning the same to the state. NAB had accused Zardari of only paying 15 percent cost of the cars by using his fake accounts.