Inside expecting parents Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan's Goudh Bharayi event

Congratulations and warm wishes are in order for Pakistani social media couple, Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan, as they are a few weeks away from the birth of their first born child.

The popular couple has amassed a substantial fan following for their shared love for animals and their effervescent personalities. With a huge number of people influenced by their lifestyle, Khan and Shah have been setting goals for their audience.

The couple recently made a grand and dramatic announcement their first pregnancy, and are now keeping their fans up with other parenthood shenanigans including Goudh bharayi.

The couple shared dreamy pictures from their wholesome Goudh Bharayi event which had everyone in awe.

The mommy-to-be had her hands tattooed with “organic henna” and showed off her designs hinting at the arrival of her bundle of joy.

For their Goudh Bharayi pictures, the couple twinned in black desi outfits. Khan looked radiant in a black attire with heavy gold embroidery while Shah donned a sequin kurta pajama.

“Remember us in your prayers,” the parents to be requested their fans.

Social media users including influencer and TikTok star Kanwal Aftab, and model-turned-host Mathira sent their warmest wishes to the expecting mom and dad.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-01/1696166819-6072.jpg

For the unversed, Shah is a social media star and an accomplished YouTuber who is also a self-proclaimed animal enthusiast.

Khan, on the other hand, is a dentist by profession, an Instagram influencer, and a TikTok star. She is known for her striking resemblance with actress Sadaf Kanwal.

The couple tied the knot in lavish ceremonies that gained media attention last year in December.