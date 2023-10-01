Inside expecting parents Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan's Goudh Bharayi event

Congratulations and warm wishes are in order for Pakistani social media couple, Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan, as they are a few weeks away from the birth of their first born child.
The popular couple has amassed a substantial fan following for their shared love for animals and their effervescent personalities. With a huge number of people influenced by their lifestyle, Khan and Shah have been setting goals for their audience.
The couple recently made a grand and dramatic announcement their first pregnancy, and are now keeping their fans up with other parenthood shenanigans including Goudh bharayi.
The couple shared dreamy pictures from their wholesome Goudh Bharayi event which had everyone in awe.
The mommy-to-be had her hands tattooed with “organic henna” and showed off her designs hinting at the arrival of her bundle of joy.
For their Goudh Bharayi pictures, the couple twinned in black desi outfits. Khan looked radiant in a black attire with heavy gold embroidery while Shah donned a sequin kurta pajama.
“Remember us in your prayers,” the parents to be requested their fans.
Social media users including influencer and TikTok star Kanwal Aftab, and model-turned-host Mathira sent their warmest wishes to the expecting mom and dad.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-01/1696166819-6072.jpg
For the unversed, Shah is a social media star and an accomplished YouTuber who is also a self-proclaimed animal enthusiast.
Khan, on the other hand, is a dentist by profession, an Instagram influencer, and a TikTok star. She is known for her striking resemblance with actress Sadaf Kanwal.
The couple tied the knot in lavish ceremonies that gained media attention last year in December.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 1, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
