Suicide attack rocks government building near Turkiye’s parliament; two cops injured

ANKARA – A suicide bomber blows himself up near Turkish parliament on Sunday while a second attacker was neutralized by law enforcers in shootout in which two police officers suffered injuries.

The country’s interior minister said two individuals carried out suicide attack in front of the ministry buildings in federal capital. It said one of the attackers died after blast, and the second was gunned down.

The bombing occurred as Turkiye’s parliament was set to re-open after break and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address the national legislature.

Initial reports suggest that two militants arrived on a commercial vehicle near general directorate of Security of Internal Affairs and carried out attack.

Local residents heard gunfire in the cordoned-off area, with contingents of local cops, armed forces, ambulances, fire trucks rushing to the heart of Ankara.

As the terror bid was thwarted, investigators launched probe into the attack though however no terror group have claimed the attack.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around the parliament building and other sensitive areas.

In previous events, Kurdistan insurgents and leftist groups have carried out such attacks in tourist areas and near government buildings. Turkish forces have also busted ISIS members who were preparing attacks.