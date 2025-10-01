Danish Taimoor faces backlash over old bold scene going viral

Popular Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor has once again come under heavy criticism on social media, this time over a resurfaced bold scene from an old drama. The clip, which suddenly went viral, left fans and critics debating his image.

Known for his intense and aggressive roles in hit dramas, Taimoor’s viral clip shocked viewers, with many questioning, “Is this the same Danish Taimoor we’ve always seen as a hero?”

This isn’t the first time he has faced such criticism. Earlier, he was also targeted for performing a bold scene in the drama “Mun Must Malang”. However, the latest viral clip dates back to around 2008, featuring him alongside actress Jia Ali in bold characters.

The video sparked mixed reactions online — some questioned how such scenes aired on Pakistani TV back then, while others sarcastically remarked that Taimoor “took a bold step right at the start of his career.”

Critics have long argued that Taimoor is often typecast in similar roles, and that his true acting potential could shine if given more diverse and challenging characters.