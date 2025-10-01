Hamas rejects Trump’s Gaza Plan, says armed resistance will continue

ISLAMABAD – Palestinian armed group Hamas is not likely to accept US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, saying the initiative “serves Israel’s interests” while ignoring the needs of Palestinians.

The Islamic Resistance Movement made it clear it will not disarm or give up its weapons, a key condition in Trump’s 20-point framework. The plan also calls for the deployment of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) in Gaza, but Hamas has denounced it as “a new form of occupation,” further intensifying tensions, BBC reported.

As Israeli PM Netanyahu and other western leaders backed plan, Hamas has yet to issue an official response. Qatar’s foreign ministry confirmed that the group is looking into proposal responsibly, but internal sources suggest divisions. Military commander Ez al-Din al-Haddad is reportedly pushing for continued armed resistance, while leaders outside Gaza, who lack control over hostages, appear sidelined in the decision-making process.

Other Palestinian factions have voiced opposition. Concerns have also been fueled by a map released by the Trump administration, showing potential buffer zone along the Egypt-Gaza border. Hamas fears that if Israel is involved in administering the zone, it could amount to an extension of occupation.

As Hamas is unlikely to accept offer, President Trump comes upp with ‘four days’ deadline to respond to the ceasefire proposal, warning of severe consequences if it is rejected. The plan, already backed by Israel and some Arab states, lays out a framework to end the two-year Gaza conflict.

Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it’s not, it’s going to be a very sad end, Trump warned. On the possibility of negotiation, he added, “Not much.”