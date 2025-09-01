Anmol Baloch’s natural glow steals spotlight in late-night shoot

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Anmol Baloch delighted her fans with fresh set of pictures from late-night photoshoot, which she captioned: “It’s a story of 1am photosession and a peaceful night.”

Dressed in a breezy turquoise printed outfit with delicate white detailing, Qismat star radiated elegance and simplicity. The casual yet chic attire added a refreshing charm to her look, perfectly complementing the serene night backdrop.

Her natural makeup glow, free-flowing straight hair, and soft poses gave the photos a calm and dreamy vibe. In one picture, she gazes gracefully at the camera, while in another, she closes her eyes, capturing the essence of peace she mentioned in her caption.

Fans quickly showered love on the photos, praising not only her style but also the effortless beauty she carries in every frame.

With this midnight photosession, Anmol once again proved that she knows how to blend simplicity with grace, leaving her followers mesmerized.