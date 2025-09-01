Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay undergoes emergency Cancer Treatment

LONDON – TV chef and famous restaurant owner Gordon Ramsay stunned fans by undergoing surgery to remove skin cancer.

Ramsay, known for his firebrand persona, revealed that doctors found basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer, and rushed him into treatment. Sharing a snap of his face bandaged beneath the ear, Ramsay thanked his medical team for their swift action.

He didn’t hold back when delivering a warning to fans: “Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend,” he wrote, cheekily adding, “And no, it’s not a facelift! I’d be asking for a refund.”

The shocking revelation drew a wave of support online. Judge Robert Rinder sent words of encouragement, while Cancer Research UK hailed Ramsay for raising awareness, reminding the public to “seek shade, cover up, and apply sunscreen regularly and generously.”

Such cancer cells usually develop on sun-exposed areas such as the face, neck, or hands and, while typically treatable, is directly linked to ultraviolet damage from the sun or tanning beds.

Ramsay has built one of the world’s most successful culinary empires, and his eateries earned 17 Michelin stars in total. Known for his fiery temper and criticism, Ramsay become one of television’s most recognizable personalities.

As per online information, the British chef has net worth of $70 million in 2020, placing him among the world’s top-paid celebrities.