Gb Government Helicopter Crashes Near Chilas During Emergency Landing

GILGIT (Dunya News) – A helicopter belonging to the Gilgit-Baltistan government crashed near Chilas while attempting an emergency landing due to a reported technical malfunction.

GB government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq said the helicopter went down during a landing attempt caused by technical issues.

Four personnel were onboard at the time of the incident, including two pilots and two technical staff members.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the crash site, where the helicopter had caught fire following the impact. Efforts were underway to extinguish the blaze and secure the area.

The chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan expressed deep regret over the incident and directed the concerned authorities to reach the site without delay to oversee rescue and relief operations.

A large number of people, along with key officials including the Commander FC Northern, Director General of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, and the Commissioner of Diamer, have arrived at the scene to assess the situation and support rescue efforts.