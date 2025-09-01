New School Timings in Punjab as classes resume after prolonged summer vacation

LAHORE – Students in Lahore, and parts of Punjab returned to schools after prolonged summer vacations.

Punjab School Education Department issued updated schedules for all public schools in the province, effective until October 15, 2025, as schools prepare to reopen in most districts from tomorrow.

The new timings cover single-shift, double-shift, and afternoon schools, with separate hours for teachers to accommodate lesson planning, professional development, and co-curricular activities.

New School Timings in Lahore, Punjab

Single-Shift Schools

Monday–Thursday: 7:30 am – 1:00 pm Friday: 7:30 am – 11:30 am



Double-Shift / Afternoon Schools (Morning Shift)

Monday–Thursday: 7:30 am – 1:00 pm Friday: 7:30 am – 11:30 am



Double-Shift / Afternoon Schools (Evening Shift)

Monday–Thursday: 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm Friday: 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm



School Education department directed all District Education Authorities to strictly enforce revised timings, warning that any negligence or non-compliance may lead to legal consequences.