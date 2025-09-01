RUDA to clear illegal settlements along Ravi’s Riverbed after recent flooding

LAHORE – Chief Executive Officer of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin said that no No Objection Certificate (NOC) has ever been issued for construction or housing societies on the bed of River Ravi, terming all such structures illegal.

Speaking on local TV news channel, RUDA chief said that several settlements near Lahore and Shahdara have been established along the river’s watercourse without approval. He added that RUDA has now decided to remove all habitations built within one kilometer of the Ravi’s riverbed.

Amin was of view that constructions inside the river are unlawful and established without any authorization. He highlighted significance of Ravi Urban Development project, saying that once completed, Lahore will be capable of withstanding a flood surge of up to 600,000 cusecs.

RUDA chief further added that the authority is no longer acquiring land forcibly for the project. He assured that those who were under-compensated in the past are now being fairly reimbursed for their losses.

Last week, floodwater from River Ravi entered five residential areas of Lahore, inundating roads and damaging property. The affected localities include Shafiqabad, Farrakhabad, Tallat Park, Theme Park near Chuhng, and Park View Housing Society.

River Ravi is carrying 220,000 cusecs of water, though still below its designed capacity of 250,000 cusecs. All residents were safely evacuated in time, with many shifting to relief camps or relatives’ homes. Camps are providing food and bedding, while livestock has also been relocated.

Authorities assured that Park View Housing Society is protected by an embankment, though some blocks did see water intrusion. Emergency services remain on high alert.