Sindh High Court introduces easier bail process through cash deposit slip mechanism

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court has streamlined the bail process by introducing a new cash deposit slip mechanism, allowing applicants or their family members to deposit bail amounts directly into designated bank accounts after securing bail from trial courts.

This system has initially been implemented at City Court Karachi, which serves four key judicial districts: South, East, West, and Central. It has also been extended to Malir District Court, with more districts likely to be included in the future.

According to court officials, the system replaces the traditional requirement of surety bonds or National Savings Certificates, which were often difficult and time-consuming to arrange. The cash deposit method offers a faster and more transparent alternative.

Under the procedure, individuals approved for bail receive a voucher signed and stamped by the Clerk of the Court (COC).

This voucher is then presented at the designated bank, currently the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), where the bail amount is deposited. The court accepts the bank’s verified receipt as valid proof of the bail deposit.

Dedicated “surety accounts” have been opened at NBP for each district to manage bail deposits. These accounts are overseen by Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of the respective judicial districts.

Registrar of the Sindh High Court, Suhail Muhammad Laghari, confirmed that the system was introduced to address difficulties faced by litigants, particularly in verifying property documents or acquiring National Savings Certificates, both of which previously served as sureties.

The Karachi Bar Association (KBA) welcomed the reform, with General Secretary Rehman Korai noting that the move was initiated at the bar’s request due to rising concerns over fake sureties and the complexities involved in the older system. He added that the new system is not only faster but also more transparent, benefitting both lawyers and their clients.