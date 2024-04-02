Search

Gold & Silver

Gold sees decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

02:38 PM | 2 Apr, 2024
Gold sees decline in Pakistan; check latest rates
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan on Tuesday moved down a day after it soared to six-month high level.

Data shared by All Pakistan Saraf Gems and Jewellers Association shows that gold shed Rs500 to settle at Rs237,100.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also saw decrease of Rs429 to Rs203,27.

The price of the precious metal also registered downward trend in international market where per ounce price settled at Rs2,253 after a decrease of $5.

Gold price in Pakistan on Monday soared to six-month high of Rs237,600 per tola amid record high bullion prices in the global market.

The gold's upward momentum was attributed to the surge in the greenback, highlighting the close relationship between currency values and gold prices.

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 April 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 281.15
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.93 746.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.19 912.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.67 729.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

