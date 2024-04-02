Gold sees decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan on Tuesday moved down a day after it soared to six-month high level.

Data shared by All Pakistan Saraf Gems and Jewellers Association shows that gold shed Rs500 to settle at Rs237,100.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also saw decrease of Rs429 to Rs203,27.

The price of the precious metal also registered downward trend in international market where per ounce price settled at Rs2,253 after a decrease of $5.

Gold price in Pakistan on Monday soared to six-month high of Rs237,600 per tola amid record high bullion prices in the global market.

The gold's upward momentum was attributed to the surge in the greenback, highlighting the close relationship between currency values and gold prices.