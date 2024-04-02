Pakistan increases power tariffs by Rs2.75 per unit: Check Expected Bills in April 2024

KARACHI – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has increased the price of electricity again, adding woes for inflation-weary people who are paying record prices in the holy month.

After a hike in petrol prices, the government notified Rs2.75 per unit increase in the electricity rate for all consumers across Pakistan, including those living in Karachi.

The recent surge comes under the second quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) mechanism and is aimed at easing mounting pressures on power companies.

The electricity rate surge will affect all users except those who consume less than 100 units per month.

The recent increase, amounting to Rs85.2 billion, will be effective for the next 3 months, starting from April 2024. The hike in tariffs is mainly due to increasing fuel prices and maintenance costs in the power industry.

To ease the impact on low-consumption households, lifeline customers will be exempt from the tariff hike. Earlier in Feb this year, NEPRA announced increasing electricity price by Rs7.5 per unit as part of the fuel price adjustment.

Expected Electricity Bills in April 2024

The power distribution companies have been allowed to recover Rs2.75 per unit from their consumers in the next three months.

The power companies will calculate electricity bills for April in line with the revised prices.