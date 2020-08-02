China reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING – China has registered 49 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours while 14 COVID-19 patients recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Out of the 49 new cases of infection, 33 are local, while the rest are imported.

According to the health commission, most of the local cases have been registered in Xinjiang, an autonomous territory in northwestern China, where new sparks in infection were recently reported.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 84,385, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 79,003. The total number of imported cases is 2,085.

In the past 24 hours, 20 new asymptomatic cases were registered in China, nine of them imported. More than 250 asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus are being monitored.

The coronavirus originated in a wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan earlier this year and has since spread to 213 countries and territories around the world, according to Worldometers.