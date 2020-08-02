Eidul Azha — LWMC sprays rose water in Lahore to overcome foul smell of entrails
LAHORE – The Lahore Waste Management Authority (LWMA) came up with a different idea to overcome stink of remain of sacrificial animals on the eve of Eidul Azha.
Focal Person (Digital Media) to CM Punjab Azhar Mashwani tweeted a video showing a tanker, usually used to water roadside plants and trees, can been seen spraying the rose water, scented water made with rose petals.
LWMC is conducting a cleaning operation in the city despite heavy rains on the second day of the eid.
Rose water (عرق گلاب) spray in different areas of Lahore by @LWMC1139 and @VCWASALHR teams after first day of Eid and heavy rain in morning pic.twitter.com/JMvl5k3ffE— Azhar (@MashwaniAzhar) August 2, 2020
According to the details, more than 16,500 tonnes of offal were disposed on first day of Eid.
