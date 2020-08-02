Eidul Azha — LWMC sprays rose water in Lahore to overcome foul smell of entrails
08:22 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
Eidul Azha — LWMC sprays rose water in Lahore to overcome foul smell of entrails
LAHORE – The Lahore Waste Management Authority (LWMA) came up with a different idea to overcome stink of remain of sacrificial animals on the eve of Eidul Azha.

Focal Person (Digital Media) to CM Punjab Azhar Mashwani tweeted a video showing a tanker, usually used to water roadside plants and trees, can been seen spraying the rose water, scented water made with rose petals.

LWMC is conducting a cleaning operation in the city despite heavy rains on the second day of the eid.

According to the details, more than 16,500 tonnes of offal were disposed on first day of Eid.

