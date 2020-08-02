NDMA chief calls for coordinated efforts to address issues of Karachi
Web Desk
09:24 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
NDMA chief calls for coordinated efforts to address issues of Karachi
ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal says long-term coordinated efforts are needed to resolve the issues of Karachi.

Addressing media briefing in Islamabad on Sunday, he said our top priority is to focus on managing previous loss and disaster mitigation during coming spree of rains.

The Chairman said three spells of rains have been forecasted during this month and NDMA has started work in this regard in coordination with provincial government.

He said Frontier Works Organization has been tasked to work in major areas of the city to manage the current situation.

